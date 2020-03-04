ICICI Prudential AMC ties up Saraswat Co-op Bank to tap rural potential

iQOO 3 review: A gaming centric phone with Snapdragon 865
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
ICICI Prudential AMC has tied up with Saraswat Co-operative Bank, the largest in the urban co-operative banking space in India, to distribute its products with the bank’s customers.
The tie-up Saraswat Co-operative Bank will offer investment products of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund to its customers, through its 280 branches, spread across six States.
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund through this tie-up aims to increase its footprint, especially in smaller towns and cities and leverage on the bank’s over 100-year of presence in the country.
Nimesh Shah, Managing Director and CEO, ICICI Prudential AMC, said Saraswat Co-operative Bank customers will have a wider choice of financial products that may bring them closer to achieve their financial goals.
Gautam Thakur, Chairman, Saraswat Co-operative Bank, while speaking about the development, said the bank will blend its 100-year legacy with the flexibility and foresight of a contemporary institution, bringing in latest products and services to customers.
The tie-up would go a long way in further strengthening the bond with customers by offering them investment options in mutual fund schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, he added.
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
IndiGo and SpiceJet had a good December quarter but the outlook doesn’t look encouraging, given the ...
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
Amid massive market sell-off triggered by mounting concerns over coronavirus, the share price of Tata Steel ...
The valuation is pricey, but robust growth, healthy profitability and strong focus on open market channel are ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...