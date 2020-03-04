Markets

ICICI Prudential AMC ties up Saraswat Co-op Bank to tap rural potential

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 04, 2020 Published on March 04, 2020

Will distribute mutual fund products with co-op bank customers

ICICI Prudential AMC has tied up with Saraswat Co-operative Bank, the largest in the urban co-operative banking space in India, to distribute its products with the bank’s customers.

The tie-up Saraswat Co-operative Bank will offer investment products of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund to its customers, through its 280 branches, spread across six States.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund through this tie-up aims to increase its footprint, especially in smaller towns and cities and leverage on the bank’s over 100-year of presence in the country.

Nimesh Shah, Managing Director and CEO, ICICI Prudential AMC, said Saraswat Co-operative Bank customers will have a wider choice of financial products that may bring them closer to achieve their financial goals.

Gautam Thakur, Chairman, Saraswat Co-operative Bank, while speaking about the development, said the bank will blend its 100-year legacy with the flexibility and foresight of a contemporary institution, bringing in latest products and services to customers.

The tie-up would go a long way in further strengthening the bond with customers by offering them investment options in mutual fund schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, he added.

