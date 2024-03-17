The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) has invited comments from various stakeholders to simplify, expedite and streamline the claims settlement process.

This is being done to enhance investor experience, Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has said.

The aim is to reimagine the refund process under the Companies Act, 2013, and ensure a seamless and efficient mechanism for claim refunds from IEPF Authority.

The deadline for submitting comments is April 15, 2024. Stakeholders can provide feedback either through the eConsultation module accessible at the MCA website or by submitting suggestions via email to iepfa.consultation@mca.gov.in.

IEPFA was set up on September 7, 2016, under the aegis of MCA for administering the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) for making refunds of shares, unclaimed dividends, and matured deposits and debentures, among other things, to investors.