IIFL Securities on Monday reported a 25.14-per cent drop in a consolidated net profit at ₹64.53 crore for the period ended December 31, 2022, as against ₹86.20 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total income too declined 5.7 per cent at ₹346.99 crore (₹367.95 crore).

The Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 a share for FY23. The company has fixed the record date as February 3 for dividend distribution. Shares of IIFL Securities gained 1.21 per cent at ₹66.85 on the BSE.

