India best placed to tap global bond markets: SBI report

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
India’s low government external debt GDP ratio, strong balance of payments and fairly stable exchange rate will augur well for long-term foreign borrowing, according to a State Bank of India research report. Going by the international evidence, India is best placed to tap the sovereign bond market now, it added.
Referring to the Union Budget proposal that the Government would start raising a part of its gross borrowing programme in external markets in external currencies, the bank's research report ‘Ecowrap’ said reasonable levels of foreign borrowing by an emerging market are likely to enhance its economic growth.
The report assessed that considering the yield differential between India’s 10-year (yr) Government security (G-sec) vis -a-vis the US 10-year G-sec, it is clearly possible that interest saving would be close to 3 per cent.
Capital inflows from developed countries can supplement the relatively low level of domestic savings and boost investment in the recipient country, leading to enormous economic and social benefits.
The report expects that the Government will go for $10 billion (around Rs 70,000 crore or 10 per cent of gross market borrowings) worth of sovereign bonds initially. This amount is merely 2.3 per cent of India’s current forex reserves and 29 per cent of net FDI (foreign direct investment) flows in FY19.
"We believe the direct benefit of a lower cost of borrowing may not be significant. This is because of the swap cost that is associated with such borrowings.
"However, the indirect benefit will be significant as softening bond yields will help banks increase their bottom-line through treasury profits," said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI.
This will have a positive impact on the provisioning ratio of the banks. The bank envisages that the treasury profit to provisioning ratio of Indian banks would touch new highs in FY20, reminiscent of the FY02 to FY04 period.
Treasury profit to provisioning stood at 62 per cent in FY04, but declined substantially to 3.3 per cent in FY12. The trend reversed and increased to 34.6 per cent in FY17, but declined again in FY18. With the decline in G-sec yields, banks, according to the report, will create a provisioning buffer and are expected to increase the ratio, going forward.
Comparison with the Latin American and Asian economies is imprudent and naïve, the report said. For example, such countries had an average 51 per cent of debt denominated in foreign currencies /GDP, debt/GDP at 124 per cent, CAD/GDP at 6 per cent, investment inflows at 9 per cent and GDP growth at 5 per cent just before the crisis.
In contrast, India’s external debt/GDP is at 19.7 per cent, sovereign foreign currency debt /GDP at 3.8 per cent and investment inflows /GDP at 1.5 per cent. Also, the Government is not planning to go overboard with its external borrowing programme, elaborated the report.
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Can’t buy the vehicle? No problem. Get your hands on their unique, limited edition stuff to join the club
Korean carmaker’s R&D chief dwells on the Kona and the road ahead for electric mobility
Company invests in global startups to help sharpen its focus on small landholdings
The Budget focuses on the fundamentals needed for better insurance penetration
Early retirement is an option for some, provided they have clarity on their plans after the big step
The Budget has made the entire 60 per cent of the withdrawable NPS corpus, tax-free
The stock of BEML gained 7.7 per cent breaching the 21- as well as the 50-day moving averages on Thursday.
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...