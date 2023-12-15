Infibeam Avenues Ltd’s shares rose 6.51 per cent after the company reported acquiring a 49 per cent equity stake in Pirimid Fintech by investing ₹25 crore. The company reported that this move aligns with the growing demand for advanced AI-backed software in global capital markets.

Pirimid Fintech, specialising in capital markets technology and digital lending, will leverage Infibeam Avenues’ technological foundation to enhance its offerings. The collaboration aims to streamline trading processes and develop innovative digital lending solutions for improved customer experience and risk management.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd anticipates increased revenue from payment processing through this investment, capitalising on the synergy between digital payments and capital market tech products.

The shares gained 6.51 per cent to ₹23.87 at 10.15 am on the BSE.