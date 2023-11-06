Inox Wind Ltd’s shares rose 7.86 per cent after the company announced that its customer, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd commissioned the first phase of its Dayapar Wind Energy Project in Gujarat, with a capacity of 50 MW out of a total of 150 MW.

Also read: Wind power gets RE policy tailwind

The project was installed by Inox Wind Limited, which supplied and installed 25 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) with a capacity of 2.0 MW each, 113m rotor diameter, and 92m hub height. Additionally, Inox Wind’s subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, will provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services for the project’s 25-year lifespan.

According to Inox Wind, it is the first project of NTPC REL and the first capacity in India declared commercial under the new Indian Electricity Grid Code (IEGC) and General Network Access (GNA) Regime. NTPC has plans to expand its renewable energy capacity, with a target of reaching 60 GW by 2032.

Kailash Tarachandani, the CEO of Inox Wind, said, “We are progressing well to complete the balance part of NTPC-I (150 MW) project, as well as deliver NTPC-II (200 MW) and NTPC-III (150 MW) projects. We continue to be a long term and trusted supplier for NTPC and a key partner in their vision of achieving their ambitious Renewable Energy targets.”

The shares were up by 7.86 per cent to ₹231.90 at 9.40 am on the BSE.