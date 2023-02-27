Adequate research and analysis must before making investment in IPOs, says A Balakrishnan, ED of Geojit 

February 27, 2023 - Updated 01:45 pm IST

Digitisation and intelligent automation of processes -- which were accelerated in the trading platform in the pandemic period – has become a practice and it will be a continuous improvement programme. The customers’ demand for new experiences and convenience will continue to drive innovation, says A Balakrishnan, Executive Director of Geojit Financial Services. With the implementation of the new regulatory framework, we will be witnessing the emergence of intelligent platforms, he said when asked on the new trends expected in the current year.

Excerpts from the interaction:

Q Do you see the increased number of demat accounts created during the past few years, especially during the pandemic period, actually translated into active trading? Is there a significant jump in the customer base of Geojit after the pandemic?

Certainly, we have seen a steady increase in new accounts. But new gen traders started using derivative platforms during the pandemic period without understanding the complexities of the products. They were driven by hearsay benefits of trading, and many burnt their fingers.