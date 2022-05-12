IPO screener: LIC allotment status today - Check yours

Chennai, May 12 Investos who applied for the mega initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) can check their status today, as the company will finalise the allotment by Thursday.

The ₹20,560-crore LIC IPO, which opened for subscription for a longer duration between May 4-9 to attract investors, was subscribed nearly 3 times.

LIC IPO was priced in the range of ₹902-949, with eligible policyholders receiving a discount of ₹60 apiece and retail investors and eligible employees getting a discount of ₹45 per share.

Strong demand

Thanks to the discount, policyholders and employees bid heavily, as their quota was subscribed 6.12 times and 4.4 times, respectively. Retail investors portion was subscribed nearly 2 times. Overall, the IPO saw a record applications in excess of 60 lakh.

Investos can see their status in Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and select LIC from the menu.

Investors need to enter application number allotted for LIC IPO or the PAN card number to know about the allotment status. They can also check in web portal of KFIN Technologies - https://kcas.kfintech.com/ipostatus - the registrar to the issue.

May 17 listing date?

Those who failed to get allotment in the IPO may see the initialisation of refunds on May 13. For allottees, shares may be credited in their demat account by May 16. The shares are likely to be listed on May 17.