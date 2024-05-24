Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s shares were up by 4.71 per cent after the company announced the launch of MemUp, a hormone replacement therapy (HRT) featuring a USFDA-approved combination of bioidentical estradiol and bioidentical progesterone in a single daily oral capsule. MemUp aims to address vasomotor symptoms of menopause, such as hot flashes, night sweats, and sleep issues.

According to company, over 130 million Indian women are either in menopause or approaching it, with the average age of onset being 46.2 years. Despite the prevalence, awareness and understanding of menopause and its management are limited. Social stigma and a lack of healthcare options often prevent women from seeking support. MemUp seeks to fill this gap with this treatment.

The company further explained, formulation of MemUp mimics the body’s natural hormones to offer a balanced approach to HRT. MemUp will be available at retailers nationwide and can be purchased with a valid prescription from a Registered Medical Practitioner.

“The launch of MemUp is part of Jagsonpal’s broader strategy to expand its offerings in the gynecological segment,” said Manish Gupta, Managing Director of Jagsonpal. He noted that the company plans to introduce more customised formulations in the coming quarters. Additionally, the company is rolling out outreach programs to increase awareness about menopause, promote early diagnosis, and enhance management practices. These initiatives include educational campaigns and support networks.

The shares were up by 4.71 per cent to ₹349 at 12 pm on the BSE.