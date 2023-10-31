Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s shares were up by 0.44 per cent after the company extended its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to construct four new sanitation facilities for women in Uttarakhand and Punjab, India.

These facilities will be established in government girls’ schools in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, and Sri Anandpur Sahib, Roopnagar, and Shahkot, Punjab. In collaboration with Government Schools and Sulabh International, the initiative also aims to provide crucial hygiene education and menstrual awareness programs.

The company has already completed similar projects, including public toilet complexes and sanitary pad vending machines in various locations, demonstrating a dedication to improving sanitary conditions for women and girls. Specialist doctors have also conducted menstrual hygiene awareness programs at these facilities.

The shares were up by 0.44 per cent to ₹408 at 12 pm on the BSE.