Jayant Manglik joins Motilal Oswal

Jayant Manglik has been roped in by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL). Jayant joins MOFSL from Religare broking where he was head of its Retail Business. “His expertise in strategic planning and execution for large format broking and distribution businesses will be utilised to extend the number of Motilal Oswal touch points across India,” MOFSL said in a statement.

Motilal Oswal Financial, which started as a stock broking company, has turned a well-diversified firm offering a range of financial products and broking services in equity, commodities and currencies. Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company that operates Motilal Mutual Fund is also promoted by MOFSL. The group has a diversified client base that includes retail customers (including HNIs), MFs, FIIs, financial institutions and corporate .