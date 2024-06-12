Jefferies has recommended buying GMR Airports, setting a target price of ₹100.

The company has filed a new tariff application for Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which may be implemented by the fourth quarter of FY25.

Management is focused on developing an airport platform strategy, consolidating non-aero businesses, and reducing complexity.

Additionally, there is a strong emphasis on managing leverage in FY25. These strategic moves are expected to drive growth and enhance the company’s position in the airport sector.