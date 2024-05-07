Jindal Stainless Ltd reported that it supplied 3 mm special alloy steel sheets for the Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system, to enhance the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities. The sheets are developed by Jindal Stainless’ vertical, Jindal Defence and Aerospace.

The company informed that the product could withstand high pressure and temperature during flight. The sheets were used in the next-generation missile-based light-weight torpedo delivery system, designed and flight-tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) off the coast of Odisha.

Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, said, “The successful flight-testing of the Navy’s SMART system is a significant milestone in India’s strategic defence capabilities far beyond the conventional range of light-weight torpedo. Jindal Stainless is a proud contributor to bolstering the Indian Navy through the canister-based missile system that demands materials of the highest quality to ensure optimal performance and reliability. Jindal Stainless’ special alloy steel sheets have been rigorously tested to meet and exceed the stringent requirements for such critical applications.”

However, the shares were down by 2.89 per cent to ₹700.90 at 3.15 pm on the BSE.