JTL Industries Limited announced the completion of Phase-I expansion at its subsidiary, Nabha Steels and Metals, located in Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab. The first phase of the expansion will deliver a production capacity of 5,000 metric tons per month of hot-rolled (HR) coils, which are the raw materials for electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes.

The company indicated that the second phase of the expansion will begin soon. This phase aims to further scale up production output and diversify the product portfolio. The company informed us that the completion of this expansion will enhance JTL’s total backward integration capacity, supporting the captive requirements of their Mandi Gobindgarh plant. This increased capacity is expected to improve operational efficiency and contribute to an increase in EBITDA per ton by Rs. 2,000.

The company informed, as part of the expansion, the company also committed to a community values programme aimed at generating jobs for diverse candidates in the local communities and supporting community initiatives such as volunteering and charitable activities.

The JTL management team said, “The current expansion is an advanced enhancement of capabilities, considering it can produce billets from scrap metal. Expanding this new facility into our operations has significantly strengthened our backward integration capabilities. This expanded integration enhances our operational efficiency and will help us yield better margins while upholding our steadfast dedication to quality.”

The shares were up by 2.68 per cent to Rs 214.50 at 10 am on the BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit