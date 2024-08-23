Kaynes Technology India Limited inaugurated a new electronics manufacturing facility in Hyderabad today. The “state-of-the-art” plant, operated by its wholly-owned subsidiary Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing Private Limited, is located at Industrial Park, Kongara Kalan, Rangareddy.

The shares of Kaynes Technology India Limited were trading at ₹5,110.30, up by ₹88.20 or 1.76 per cent today on the BSE at 11:35 am

The facility is equipped with high-precision electronic assembly, 3D optical and AI-enabled inspection systems, and lead-free/RoHS-compliant processes. It will serve various sectors including industrial, automotive, medical electronics, aerospace, and telecommunications.

The opening ceremony was attended by Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, IT Minister Sri Duddilla Shridhar Babu, and MLA Shri Malreddy Ranga Reddy.

Ramesh Kunhikannan, Managing Director of Kaynes Technology, emphasised the facility’s role in enhancing the company’s manufacturing capabilities and positioning it at the forefront of the electronics manufacturing industry in India and globally and stated, “The inauguration of our Hyderabad facility is a pivotal moment in our journey. This state-of-the-art plant not only enhances our manufacturing capabilities but also positions Kaynes Technology at the forefront of the electronics manufacturing industry, both in India and globally.”