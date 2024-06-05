KEC International Ltd’s shares were up 2.66 per cent after the company announced the acquisition of new orders totaling ₹1,002 crores in its Civil business segment. The company reported that it secured its largest order to date in the Residential Building Segment, alongside contracts for residential projects in both Northern and Southern India from prominent real estate developers.

Additionally, the company is to undertake construction of official residences and associated facilities for senior Defence officials in India.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International Ltd., said, “We are pleased with the new orders in our Civil business, including our largest order in the Residential segment. The Civil business continues to be on an exponential growth trajectory, which is reflected in the substantial repeat orders secured from existing clients across diverse segments. With this order in Northern India, KEC is now constructing over 70 high-rise buildings for marquee clients across the country. These orders reaffirm our confidence that this business will continue to contribute significantly to KEC’s overall growth.”

The company reported that its portfolio includes Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables. The company is presently involved in executing infrastructure projects across 30+ countries encompassing EPC operations, Tower supply, and Cable services.

The stocks were up 2.66 per cent to ₹715.95 at 11.16 am on the BSE.