Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited’s shares were up by 2.86 per cent after the company unveiled its new manufacturing facility in Nashik. The facility is equipped with a 32-ton forge hammer to produce High-Speed Gear Blanks, along with a fabrication unit for manufacturing base frames, pressure vessels, and a range of heat exchangers.

Primarily catering to the requirements of KPCL, the facility is expected to leverage value chain advantages and expedite project execution. Additionally, approximately 25 per cent of the facility’s capacity will be allocated to external customers.

In its initial phase, the plant has the capability to produce up to 6,000 tons of forged parts annually, with sizes of up to half a ton each. Moreover, the facility can fabricate complex parts weighing up to 35 tons each.

The shares were up by 2.86 per cent to ₹613.80 at 1.30 pm on the BSE.

