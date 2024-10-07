Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd (KMAMC) has launched the Kotak MNC Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following the Multinational Companies (MNC) theme.

The scheme has opened for public subscription on October 7, 2024, and closes on October 21, 2024.

Kotak MNC Fund will have 40-50 MNC stocks in its portfolio. This fund allows investors to invest in leading MNCs, leveraging their growth potential and stability. The diversified portfolio spans various sectors, geographies, and market caps.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, KMAMC, said, “Kotak MNC Fund aims to leverage the strengths of the Multinational Companies, offering investors access to market leaders across sectors, geographies, and market caps. With this fund, we aim to invest in companies that not only have strong global footprints but also demonstrate growth potential”.

