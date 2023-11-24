Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company has announced that Harish Bihani joined its equity research and fund management team. Bihani has over 16 years of experience. The fund house will add two more fund managers soon.

In his previous role as a Senior Fund Manager at ICICI Prudential AMC, Bihani has managed three funds with a combined AUM of over ₹20,000 crore.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tibrewal, Senior Executive Vice President and Fund Manager at Kotak Mahindra AMC, will exit the company by November-end after 14 years of service.

The company has over 53 lakh investor folios in various schemes and is present across 90 cities and has 97 branches as of September-end.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra AMC, said the AMC believes in a unique interplay of people and processes which not only ensures that the investment philosophy is cascaded to the entire team but also helps in continuity when talent departs and on boarded.

As of September-end, the fund house has quarterly average AUM of ₹3.36-lakh crore.

