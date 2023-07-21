Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd.’s shares went up by 16.90 per cent after the company received a certificate from M/s. Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd., the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the company.

This certificate confirms the company’s compliance with regulations that require listed entities to reconcile their total admitted and listed capital with depositories every quarter. By obtaining this certificate, Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. reassures its shareholders and regulatory authorities that it follows the prescribed guidelines, ensuring transparency and accuracy in its financial records.

Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Limited provides test preparation courses for various exams and customized training to corporate, government, and educational organizations. They offer classroom and online teaching, along with an integrated test and assessment platform on their app.

The shares of Kuberen Global Edu went up by 16.90 per cent to ₹24.55 at 01:01 p.m. on BSE.