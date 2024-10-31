Shares of Larsen & Toubro jumped more than 5 per cent on Thursday, a day after the infrastructure developer maintained its full-year orders forecast and surprised some analysts with strong order execution in a seasonally weak second quarter.
L&T said it remains confident that orders will grow by 10 per cent in the year to March 2025 after increasing 77 per cent in the latest quarter for the infrastructure segment – its biggest business.
The stock was last up 5.4% at ₹3,591.60, the second-biggest percentage gainer on the blue-chip Nifty 50 index.
