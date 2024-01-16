Larsen & Turbo‘s railway strategic business group has bagged a mega contract valued between ₹10,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project.

As per the stock exchange filing, the project secured from a Japanese agency is to construct 508 Route Km of high-speed electrification system works (Package No: EW 1) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project, referred to as the Bullet Train Project. It includes the scope of designing, manufacturing, supplying, constructing, installing, testing and commissioning of 2 x 25 kV power supply electrification system including traction substations, high-speed overhead equipment and MV/LV power distribution equipment works on lump sum price basis.

Upon completion, the electrification system will enable trains to travel at speeds of up to 320 KMPH. This project is being funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and implemented by a Japanese agency acting on behalf of National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL).

Securing the order, L&T Chairman & Managing Director Mr S N Subrahmanyan, said, “This success on top of the earlier Trackworks & Civil Packages reflects the customer’s and the Japanese government’s huge trust on L&T’s design and execution capabilities. Realization of MAHSR Project will change the paradigm of long-distance transportation in the country.”

L&T stock traded at ₹3,563.85 on the NSE as of 11:31 am on Tuesday, up by 0.59 per cent.