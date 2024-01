Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has resumed operations at its Mauritius branch with effect from January 17, 2024, after the passing of Cyclone Belal.

LIC had earlier received income tax litigation from the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, for financial claim of ₹1,370.60 crore. The corporation will file an appeal before the Commissioner (Appeals), Mumbai, against the orders.

The LIC stock traded at ₹900.40 on the NSE, up by 0.88 per cent as of 12:35 pm.

