Life Insurance Corporation of India’s has reduced its shareholding in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd to 9.617 per cent from 11.701 per cent.

In a disclosure to the exchanges, LIC said it sold the shares at an average price of ₹79.58 through secondary market between June 2019 and December 2023.

While shares of BHEL closed 0.44 per cent higher at ₹193.45, that of LIC edged up 0.79 per cent at ₹833.30 on the BSE.