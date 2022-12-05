LIC bought the shares at an average price of ₹2,673.84

Insurance major Life Insurance Corporation Ltd on Monday said that its stake in Housing Development FInance Corporation (HDFC) has crossed 5 per cent. In a notice to the stock exchanges, LIC said that its stake increased from 4.991 per cent to 5.003 per cent, after it acquired 2.14 lakh shares.

LIC bought the shares at an average price of ₹2,673.84. HDFC closed 0.35 per cent higher at at ₹2,674.95, while LIC closed flat at ₹651.90 on the BSE.