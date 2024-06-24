Larsen & Toubro’s power transmission and distribution (PT&D) vertical has won a domestic order worth ₹1,000-2,500 crore to build a grid-connected 185MW Solar PV Plant along with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) having multitudes of MWh capacity.
The BESS, with a capacity of 254MWh will enable storing solar energy during low-demand period and discharging when the demand peaks.
A Ravindran, Senior Vice President & Head of Renewable Strategic Business Group, L&T - PT&D, said, “This is a welcome addition to our Renewable EPC portfolio of 18 GWp (Gigawatt Peak) cumulative capacity, comprising solar and wind generation projects already commissioned and in the making. On the Battery Energy Storage System front, we handle more than 1.5 GWh of storage capacity. This rich experience has made us the EPC partner of choice for developers globally”.
Larsen & Toubro shares inched up 0.51 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹3,552.95 as of 11.01 am.
