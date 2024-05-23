L&T Technology Service Ltd’s shares were up by 0.76 per cent after the company inaugurated a Simulation Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Airbus at its Bengaluru campus. The facility is intended to support Airbus’ aircraft structural simulation activities for its business units in France, Germany, the UK, and Spain.

The CoE is equipped with advanced simulation software, hardware, and high-performance computational tools to standardise and unify processes across Airbus’ European business units. The goal is to enhance efficiency and productivity, aiding the timely achievement of programme milestones, the company said.

The project was initiated 18 months ago, and the company plans to scale up the centre over the next two years to commit to advancing aerospace engineering through innovation and expertise.

Alind Saxena, President, Sales, and Executive Director, L&T Technology Services, said, “The establishment of the Simulation CoE for Airbus reflects our deep-seated commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation alongside Airbus. This centre is not just about technology, it’s about creating a standardised, efficient framework that propels Airbus’ industry-leading aircraft into the future, Together, we are not just navigating the present landscape, but also shaping the future of aviation, ensuring that our collaboration remains a key driver of our success in India and the world.”

The shares were up by 0.76 per cent to ₹4,611 at 11 am on the BSE.