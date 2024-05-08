Larsen & Toubro Ltd secured orders in the renewables and grid systems sector. The power transmission and distribution business of L&T won contracts to establish two floating solar plants in India, with capacity of 150 MWac, along with a ground-mounted solar PV of 120 MWac capacity.

According to the company, these projects involve mounting of solar modules on floating structures in water bodies and offer advantages such as reduced land acquisition needs and lower civil costs.

In addition, L&T secured orders for 765 kV transmission lines and a gas insulated substation in Rajasthan and Karnataka to integrate solar energy zones. These projects will facilitate the evacuation of renewable energy to load centres across the country.

The company secured an order in Kuwait to build a 400kV gas insulated substation for the South Sabah Al-Ahmad city project and is involved in integrating Oman’s standalone electricity networks into a 400 kV national grid, including the construction of a 400 kV overhead transmission line and two 400 kV grid stations. Furthermore, L&T secured orders in the UAE to construct two 132 kV substations with associated works.

