Lupin Ltd’s ‘Digital Health,’ India’s evidence-based cardiology Digital Therapeutics (DTx) platform, and the American College of Cardiology (ACC), the global scientific leader in the practice of Cardiology, have announced the introduction of a Digital Therapeutics Certificate for cardiologists.

In a bid to encourage the integration of digital solutions in Cardiology, the ACC will grant ‘Digital Pioneer’ certificates to cardiologists who adopt remote cardiac rehab and digital heart failure clinic solutions.

Rajeev Sibal, President, India Region Formulations, Lupin, stated, “Lupin is proud to support cardiologists with our patient-centric solutions. As a pioneer in the DTx space, we are delighted to play a pivotal role in bringing this important ACC certificate to cardiologists and setting new standards in digital therapeutics.”

Sidharth Srinivasan, CEO, Lupin Digital Health, added, “The collaboration with the American College of Cardiology marks a transformative milestone in remote cardiac rehabilitation. A growing number of doctors and cardiac institutes are acknowledging Remote Cardiac Rehab as a foundational pillar in making cardiac care more accessible. We are sure that this initiative will further encourage the healthcare fraternity to better understand and utilise technology-led Cardiac Rehab.”

