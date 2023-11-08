Lupin Limited’s shares were up by 2.44 per cent after the company introduced Rocuronium Bromide Injection, 50 mg/5 mL (10 mg/mL) and 100 mg/10 mL (10 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials in the United States. This launch follows the approval of the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) by Lupin’s partner, Caplin Steriles Limited (Caplin), from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA).

Rocuronium Bromide Injection serves as the generic counterpart to Zemuron Injection, 50 mg/5 mL and 100 mg/10 mL by Organon USA Inc. It is prescribed for inpatients and outpatients to aid in general anesthesia, facilitating both rapid sequence and routine tracheal intubation, and providing skeletal muscle relaxation during surgical procedures or mechanical ventilation. According to the company, the Rocuronium Bromide Injection had an estimated annual sale of USD 54 million in the U.S. as of August 2023.

The shares were up by 2.44 per cent to ₹1218.25 at 11.48 am on the BSE.