Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund has launched a new fund offer on Multi Asset Allocation Fund for investors looking to invest in diversified asset classes such as equity, debt and inits of Gold/Silver ETFs.

The NFO closes on March 5 and reopens for continuous sale and repurchase from March 15.

Asset Allocation will be rebalanced regularly by fund managers based on evolving market dynamics. A diversified portfolio aims to combine the stability of fixed income, the growth potential of equity and tactical exposure to gold and silver. It will provide investors with an opportunity for long-term capital gains taxation with the benefit of indexation.

Anthony Heredia, Managing Director, Mahindra Manulife Investment Management, said markets will always present opportunities along with challenges and diversification between asset classes has to be done thoughtfully to reap the benefits without losing sight of risk.

The new fund allows investors to access multiple asset classes in one product, including equity, debt and gold/silver ETFs, he said.

The asset allocation strategy in the scheme makes market levels less important. Those with extra cash at their disposal can consider lump-sums, while others can opt for the systematic route in the scheme, said the fund house.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit