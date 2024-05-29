Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund has launched an open-ended equity mutual fund scheme — Mahindra Manulife Manufacturing Fund. The scheme is aimed at investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in manufacturing theme.

The new fund offer (NFO) of the scheme commences on May 31 and concludes on June 14. The scheme will subsequently reopen for continuous sale and repurchase from June 26.

Mahindra Manulife Manufacturing Fund’s investment strategy emphasises on a portfolio comprising 80-100 per cent investment in companies engaged in the manufacturing theme. The fund’s flexible approach allows for investments across market capitalisation, providing investors with exposure to a wide range of opportunities within the manufacturing landscape.

Anthony Heredia, MD and CEO, Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Private Ltd, said the fund is focused on the long-term opportunities that will emerge as manufacturing continues to gain impetus from policy actions and become a significant driver to the economic transformation agenda. “This might be a good option for investors looking for sharper niche ideas and themes which are long term in nature. This fund could be a good complement to their core portfolio of equity funds,” he said.

The scheme will be managed by Renjith Sivaram Radhakrishnan, Manish Lodha and Pranav Nishith Patel (Dedicated Fund Manager for Overseas investments).