Maithan Alloys disclosed acquisition of 0.01 per cent shareholding (6.85 lakh shares) in Bharat Electronics worth ₹20.04 crore, Hindustan Aeronautics (41,000 shares for ₹20.14 crore) and 13.79 lakh shares of GAIL India for ₹30.05 crore.
Shares of Maithan Alloys was up by 1.88 per cent at ₹1,226.60 on the BSE while BEL closed 3.58 per cent higher at ₹300.95, HAL jumped 4.40 per cent at ₹5,103.15 and GAIL India moved up 1.3 per cent at ₹219.75..
Last week, Maithan acquired shares State Bank of India (5.96 lakh shares worth ₹50.18 crore) and Power Finance Corporation (20.86 lakh shares worth ₹101 crore).
