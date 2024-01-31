Man Infraconstruction Group Ltd’s shares rose 3.12 per cent after the company reported sales of ₹333 crore for its luxury residential project, ‘Aaradhya OnePark,’ located in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai. The company reported that the project features 3 BHK, 4 BHK, and 5 BHK residences along with over 50 lifestyle amenities, signifying nearly 25 per cent of the total estimated sales potential.

Manan P Shah, Managing Director, said, “The successful launch of the ‘Aaradhya Onepark’ project is a noteworthy level of performance for the Company. This is another significant milestone in the company’s success. The outstanding response to ‘Aaradhya OnePark’ underscores the demand for premium real estate offerings in Mumbai and reflects MICL’s commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of its projects.”

The shares were up 3.12 per cent to ₹237.90 at 11.36 am on the BSE.