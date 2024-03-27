NSE Nifty was up by 0.69 per cent or 151.45 points to 21,156.40, while the BSE Sensex was at 72,978.73 up by 0.70 per cent or 504.49 points. A total of 3,314 stocks were actively traded, of which 1,987 advanced, while 1,216 declined and 111 stocks remained unchanged, where 59 stocks hit a 52-week high and 63 stocks hit a 52-week low at 10 am on Wednesday.

Dr V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, “Market is likely to continue in the consolidation mode for a couple of days more, and then take a new directional trend starting April. The undertone of the market continues to be bullish, supported by strong economic fundamentals. A significant structural trend in the market is the sustained flows into equity mutual funds, which are gathering momentum. This will ensure resilience in the market, with dips getting bought.

“Midcaps have again become the segment of activity, particularly for retail investors. This is because there is no institutional selling pressure in mid-caps, unlike in large-caps, where institutions, including FIIs, have large holdings. The financials are likely to lead the rally along, with capital goods and automobiles in early April. Credit growth in the economy is impressive at around 20 per cent, and this will help boost banks’ profitability. The Q4 results of banks will be good.”

Major gainers on the NSE at 10 am include, Reliance (2%), BPCL (1.68%), Adani Ports (1.52%), Maruti (1.31%), ONGC (0.94%. ). The major losers include UPL (-0.82%), Apollo Hospitals (-0.37%), Infosys (-0.31%), Wipro (-0.29%), and Divi’s Lab (-0.25%)

The BSE small-cap was up by 0.70%, and the mid-cap was up by 0.33%, indicating gains