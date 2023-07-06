Find here all the important news related to the Indian markets
ALL UPDATES
- July 06, 2023 12:04
HDFC Securities downgrades Eicher Motors to ‘Reduce’
HDFC Securities has downgraded Eicher Motors to Reduce (from Add earlier) as a significant increase in competition. Over the last two days, both Harley Davidson (in partnership with Hero MotoCorp) and Triumph (in partnership with Bajaj Auto) have launched cruiser bikes at extremely competitive and similar price points, which are marginally higher than Royal Enfields best-selling Classic350cc (Chrome).
“What leaves us confused is the fact that while pricing is aggressive, both players seem to have very limited capacity to start with. We hence believe that this is likely to be introductory pricing and unlikely to be sustainable in the long run for the features on offer,” it said.
- July 06, 2023 11:59
Agro Chemical companies might face tough time
Agro Chemical companies are expected to post a fall in profit and revenue due to sluggish demand both in domestic and global markets, higher carry-over inventory from FY23 and provisions for high cost inventory amid falling raw material cost scenario, said Prabhudas Lilladher research report.
Further, fall in fertilizer companies revenue was in-line cut in subsidy rates by the Government. Overall volume growth to be in mid-single digits and profitability to be lower YoY due to inferior product mix and further provisioning for high cost inventories, it said.
- July 06, 2023 11:57
Mentha oil futures topped Rs 900 a kg
Mentha oil futures for July and August deliver have topped Rs 900 a kg.
- July 06, 2023 11:56
Turmeric prices are down on NCDEX
Turmeric prices are down a tad on NCDEX. However, Food and spices firms such HUL and Wipro will have their raw material costs going up as turmeric is ruling near 7-year high and jeera is soaring to news highs every day.
- July 06, 2023 11:55
Jeera futures up 1.56%
Jeera futures for September delivery are up 1.56% at Rs 58,730 a quintal. July and August futures of the spice are up over 2 per cent.
- July 06, 2023 11:54
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rises by 3.69%
The stock of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rises 3.69%, trading at ₹42.15 on NSE. The company’s 7th AGM will be held on July 28.
- July 06, 2023 11:52
Reliance Industries trading at ₹2,628
The stock of Reliance Industries rises 1.68%, trading at ₹2,628 on NSE.
- July 06, 2023 11:51
Belstar Microfinance to file for IPO soon
Muthoot Finance’s microfinance arm -- Belstar Microfinance Ltd -- has begun discussions around an initial public offering. Speaking exclusively to businessline, Kalpana Sankar, Managing Director of Belstar Microfinance, said a committee has been set up to work on the IPO. “The IPO committee will appoint bankers for the issue soon.”
- July 06, 2023 11:50
India’s growth story durable: FinMin report
India will sustain its growth in a more durable way than before, a report by Finance Ministry said on Thursday. However, the report cautions about the headwinds that could pose major challenges if they are overlooked.
Indian economy grew by 7.2 per cent in FY23 and the growth in January-March quarter played a major role in the overall growth.
- July 06, 2023 11:48
Motilal Oswal Research on automobile
Signs of growth moderation visible in most segments of automobile in Q1 FY’24, Motilal Oswal Research.
- July 06, 2023 11:45
Cotton futures are 0.31% lower on MCX
Cotton futures are 0.31% lower on MCX at Rs 57,000 a candy (356 kg). Kapas (raw cotton) futures on NCDEX are down by a similar margin at Rs 1,498 a bale.
- July 06, 2023 11:42
Suzlon Energy declines by 2.87%
Suzlon Energy stock declines by 2.87% on NSE, trading at ₹16.90 per share.
- July 06, 2023 11:41
Prestige Estates starts a joint venture with W S Industries
Prestige Estates has entered into a joint venture agreement with W S Industries for the development of IT/IT-enabled services/parks.
- July 06, 2023 11:39
Puravankara co achieved highest ever sale
Puravankara: co achieved highest ever sale value of Rs 1,126 Cr in any quarter and the first quarter of any financial year since inception up by 119% compared to Rs 513 cr in Q1FY23.
- July 06, 2023 11:35
RBI grants its approval to TAM
The RBI has granted its approval to Tata Asset Management (TAM) to acquire shareholding of up to 7.5 per cent in DCB Bank as part of Tata MF scheme investments.
- July 06, 2023 11:33
Biocon Biologics to acquired biosimilars in 70 countries
Biocon subsidiary Biocon Biologics has completed the integration of the acquired biosimilars business in over 70 countries.
- July 06, 2023 11:30
KEC International secures order worth Rs 1,042 cr
KEC International has secured new orders of Rs 1,042 crore.
- July 06, 2023 11:29
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank records 44% YoY growth
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has reported a 44 per cent year-on-year growth in total deposits at Rs 26,655 crore.
- July 06, 2023 11:27
TCS dropped by 0.17% on BSE
TCS, deepening its partnership with Microsoft, has launched a new Generative AI Enterprise Adoption offering on Microsoft Cloud.
According to a stock exchange filing, the company will get 25,000 employees trained on Azure Open AI to help clients accelerate their adoption of this powerful new technology.
Shares of TCS dropped by 0.17% on BSE, trading at ₹3,315 per share at 11:10 am.
- July 06, 2023 11:26
Maruti Suzuki receives over 6,000 bookings
Maruti Suzuki Invicto receives over 6,000 bookings, exceeding expectations: CEO Takeuchi.
- July 06, 2023 11:25
LTI Mindtree launches V-Protect
LTI Mindtree launches ‘V-Protect’ powered by Rubrik, for comprehensive data protection and recovery.
- July 06, 2023 11:24
Ashok Leyland urges for Green Hydrogen
Ashok Leyland urges government to classify Hydrogen made from biofuels as “Green Hydrogen”
- July 06, 2023 11:21
Stocks on NSE at 11 am
Stocks that were positive on NSE at 11 am on July 6: Britannia (2.33%); Apollo Hospitals (2.22%); Power Grid Corporation of India (1.93%); Reliance Industries (1.92%); BPCL (1.67%)
Stocks that were negative include: Eicher Motors (-2.83%); Induslnd Bank (-1.60%); Divi’s Laboratories (-1.10%); Bajaj Finance (-0.85%); Tata Steel (-0.75%)
- July 06, 2023 11:20
Eicher Motors under-performs
Eicher Motors has underperformed the Nifty Auto Index by more than 20 per cent ytd
- July 06, 2023 11:19
WIth decline of nearly 3 per cent
WIth today’s decline of nearly 3 per cent to ₹3,222 Eicher Motors has given up all the gains made during the year.
- July 06, 2023 11:10
BSE Board meeting
BSE Board meeting for buy back of shares to start at 11 am today.
- July 06, 2023 11:09
Stocks on BSE at 10:46 am
Stocks that were positive on BSE at 10:46 am on July 6: Ceat (7.33%); Avanti Feeds (4.93%); Olectra Greentech (7.47%); Action Construction Equipment (10.81%); DCB Bank Ltd (6.13%)
- July 06, 2023 11:06
Mrs Bector at Rs 812.3
Mrs Bector: Rs 12.21 cr NSE Block Trade; for - 150262 shares, at Rs 812.3.
- July 06, 2023 11:05
Adani Wilmar trading at ₹409.35 on NSE
Adani Wilmar stock is up by 0.59% on July 6, trading at ₹409.35 on NSE. On Wednesday, the company reported a 25% y-o-y volume growth for the quarter ended June 30.
The company added in its stock exchange filing that the Food & FMCG segment recorded a revenue growth of 30% y-o-y to cross ₹1,000 crores of revenue.
- July 06, 2023 11:04
PCBL at Rs 164.85 on the BSE
PCBL scrip trading higher by 0.61% at Rs 164.85 on the BSE. The company, in its latest annual report said, it plans to penetrate new geographies and expand global footprint by tapping emerging opportunities in untapped markets. The company has various products which it plans to roll out in the next three years with a view to meet customer demand and expectation
- July 06, 2023 11:01
Rupee falls 20 paise to 82.45 against US dollar
The rupee depreciated 20 paise to 82.45 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and elevated crude oil prices.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.36, then fell to 82.45, registering a decline of 20 paise over its last close.
- July 06, 2023 11:00
Senco Gold IPO subscribed 3.50 times
Senco Gold IPO has been subscribed 3.50 times as of 10:24 am on July 6.
QIB: 0.27 times
NIIS: 5.42 times
RII: 4.52 times
- July 06, 2023 10:57
NCC Limited up by 4.27 pc
Construction company NCC Limited shares up by 4.27 pc, trading at Rs 128.
- July 06, 2023 10:55
Premier explosives bagged the order of Rs 87 cr
Premier explosives wins order worth Rs 87 crore.
Mcap: Rs 480 crore
- July 06, 2023 10:52
Nifty50 at new high
Nifty50 hits fresh life high at 19,445 points.
- July 06, 2023 10:50
LIC rises by 0.30% on NSE
Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) shareholding in India Cements had diluted from 5.875% to 3.833% of the paid-up capital of the said company.
LIC stock rises by 0.30% on NSE trading at ₹628.60; India Cements stock is down by 1.25% on NSE, trading at ₹209.60.
- July 06, 2023 10:43
Ajmera Realty marks sales of Rs 225 crore
Ajmera Realty & Infra India LTD reported sales of Rs 225 crore in Q1FY24 up 60 per cent on quarter while collections rose 8% to Rs 111 crore. The stock is up 1 per cent at Rs 366 on the NSE.
- July 06, 2023 10:39
RPP Infra Projects rises by 13.22% on NSE
Shares of RPP Infra Projects rise by 13.22% on NSE, trading at ₹64.25 per share. The company had received a letter of acceptance for rectification of Black Spot at different locations on the Salem-Kumarapalaym section of NH-544 (Tamil Nadu) in the EPC mode, at a contract price of ₹125.85 crore.
The company’s stock exchange filing on July 5 added that it had secured a new order worth approx ₹289.30 crore.
- July 06, 2023 10:37
IIFL Finance at Rs 511.1
IIFL Finance: Rs 168.89 crore NSE block trade; For - 3304521 shares, at Rs 511.1 .
- July 06, 2023 10:35
3 SME companies, listed Today
Greenchef Appliances Listed at 104 v/s Issue Price 87
Essen Speciality Films Listed at 140 v/s Issue Price 107
Magson Retail 91 v/s 65
- July 06, 2023 10:31
Bank Nifty call: Buy July futures now
The July expiry futures of Bank Nifty opened the day lower at 45,190 versus yesterday’s close of 45,237. The contract is now hovering around 45,260.
The price action indicates that the contract is trading within 45,170 and 45,600. Ideally, the direction of the break of this range should give us cues about the next swing in price.
Although a trading range is in place, the risk-reward is now favourable to long positions as Nifty Bank futures is trading near the range bottom.
So, buy Nifty Bank futures now at around 45,250 with stop-loss at 45,080. Exit at 45,500.
- July 06, 2023 10:30
Fireworks in RPP Infra counter after order wins
Shares of micro-cap civil construction firm RPP Infra Projects are up 13 per cent in early trade today after announcing receipt of new orders worth Rs 289 crore. The Erode-based company’s order book stands at Rs 3240 crore, and it had posted Rs 1005 crore revenue for FY23. The stock has gained over 80 per cent in last 12 months, outpacing 27 per cent by BSE Infra index and 32 per cent by BSE Smallcap basket. It trades at a trailing price to earnings of 7.5 times. The stock hits its 52-week of Rs 66.07 today, amid 8x volume spurt in trading volume.
- July 06, 2023 10:28
IDBI Bank rises by 2.46%
Shares of IDBI Bank rise by 2.46% on NSE, trading at ₹58.35 per share.
- July 06, 2023 10:26
Odisha govt offers linkage for iron ore to OMC
The Odisha government will offer long term ore linkage for iron ore, chrome, bauxite and limestone, mined and produced by the Odisha Mineral Corporation (OMC). The ore linkage will be for investors or companies that sets up end-use plants (greenfield/expansion), which are with or without mechanised evacuation systems.
Odisha produces 55 per cent of India’s iron ore and all the chrome ore available in the country. It has one-third of the iron ore reserves, over 50 per cent of the bauxite reserves, and 90 per cent of India’s chromite reserves.
The long-term linkage will be for a period of five years. It will have provisions for annual review across parameters such as off-take regularity, ability to make payments on-time and other factors and at the end of the first five years, the linkage can be extendable for another five years subject to availability of the ores.
- July 06, 2023 10:22
Incred Equities sees Clean Science at Rs 660
Incred Equities valued Clean Science and Technology at 20x FY25F EPS to arrive at our new target price of Rs.660 (from Rs.847 earlier).
Incred Equities has a REDUCE rating on the stock. It sees liquidity-driven P/E expansion as an upside risk.
- July 06, 2023 10:20
Max healthcare at Rs 611.75
Max healthcare: Rs 184.14 crore NSE block trade; for - 3009989 shares, at Rs 611.75.
- July 06, 2023 10:14
Nifty FMCG, Nifty Auto at fresh record highs
Sectoral indices like Nifty FMCG, Nifty Auto at fresh record highs.
- July 06, 2023 10:12
Nifty call: Wait for trend confirmation before trading
The July futures contract of Nifty 50 opened today’s session slightly lower at 19,441 versus yesterday’s close of 19,467. It is currently hovering around 19,460.
The price action over the past couple of days show that Nifty futures is flat now, oscillating between 19,380 and 19,480. So, we can predict the next leg of trend only if the contract moves out of this range.
From a trading perspective, it is not the right time to initiate fresh trades. One can consider initiating positions along the direction of the break of the 19,380-19,480 range. Until then, stay on the sideline.
- July 06, 2023 10:11
Senco Gold issue closes today
The ₹405-crore initial public offering of Senco Gold will close for public subscription today. Priced in a band of ₹301-317, investors can bid for a minimum of 47 equity shares. The public issue received bids for 2.58 crore shares, as against 94.18 lakh shares on the offer.
- July 06, 2023 10:05
Stocks that hit 52-week high/low
124 stocks have today hit 52-week highs. This list includes Ahluwalia Contracts, Amara Raja Batteries, BPCL, Britannia, CCL, DLF, Colgate, Equitas Bank, Godrej Properties, HDFC Life, HUL, HPCL.
On the other side, 7 stocks are at respective 52-week lows. This list includes NIIT, Ador Multiproducts, and Hindustan Adhesives.
In terms of circuit, 72 stocks, such as Reliance Home Finance, are locked at upper circuit while 36 such as TwentyFirst Century, MRC Agro, Raj Rayon, have hit lower circuit. Many of the stocks in this list are under Additional Surveillance Measure scanner as they may be highly volatile and risky.
- July 06, 2023 10:00
JSW Steel’s production is up by 12% in June quarter
JSW Steel has reported that its production in the June quarter was up 12 per cent at 6.61 million tonne (mt) against 5.88 mt logged in the same period last year.
However, it was down 2 per cent when compared to 6.77 mt recorded in the March quarter.
Output in India increased 10 per cent at 6.37 mt (5.62 mt) and down 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter.
In the US, it was flat at 0.25 mt (0.16 mt) year-on-year.
JSW Ispat Special Products recorded output of 0.18 mt (0.11 mt).
- July 06, 2023 09:59
Bajaj Electricals gets rating upgrade
CRISIL Ratings has upgraded the long-term rating of Bajaj Electricals’ bank loan facilities of Rs 2,100 crore to CRISIL AA-/stable from CRISIL A+.
- July 06, 2023 09:57
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s deposits grow 44%
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s total deposits grew 44% year-on-year and 4% sequentially to Rs 26,655 crore in April-June. CASA rose 27% year-on-year to Rs 6,550 crore, and the CASA ratio stood at 24.6%. Advances are up 31% year-on-year and 5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 25,346 crore in the first quarter. Disbursement momentum continues to show strength, with 22% year-on-year growth to Rs 5,280 crore, the company said.
- July 06, 2023 09:56
Top losers on NSE Nifty50
Stocks that were negative at 9:39 am on NSE: Eicher Motors (-2.54%); Tata Steel (-1.15%); Induslnd Bank (-1.15%); Bajaj Finance (-0.90%); HCL (-0.85%)
- July 06, 2023 09:53
JSW Steel production declines 2%
JSW Steel’s crude steel production declines 2% quarter-on-quarter.
- July 06, 2023 09:51
Reliance Industries gains over 1.5% in early trade
Reliance Industries gained over 1.5% to Rs 2,628 in early trade.
- July 06, 2023 09:50
Natco Pharma gains 0.82% in early trade
Natco Pharma shares gain 0.82 per cent to trade at Rs 685.20 in early trade.
- July 06, 2023 09:49
CCL Products gains 4.21 pc
Coffee producer CCL Products gains 4.21 pc, trading at Rs 721. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 727.20 on Wednesday.
The company crossed the milestone of $1 billion in market cap last month.
- July 06, 2023 09:46
ICRA upgrades Tata Motors long-term credit rating
ICRA has upgraded Tata Motors’ long-term credit rating to ICRA AA/Stable from ICRA AA-/Positive.
- July 06, 2023 09:46
MMTC shares down in early trade
MMTC shares down by 0.57 pc to trade at Rs 33.18 in early trade.
- July 06, 2023 09:45
Avanti Feeds gains 1 pc
Animal feed firm Avanti Feeds gains 1 pc, trading at Rs 397.70.
- July 06, 2023 09:44
Asian Paints incorporates white cement unit in UAE
Asian Paints has announced that its unit, Asian White Cement Holding, has been incorporated in the name of Asian White Inc. FZE in Fujairah Free Zone, UAE, on June 26, 2023, for the purpose of carrying out the business of manufacturing, trading, and exporting white cement.
- July 06, 2023 09:44
Top gainers on Nifty50
Top gainers on Nifty50: Britannia (2.48; Power Grid Corporation of India (1.64); SBI Life (1.34%); Reliance Industries (1.21%); Nestle India (0.99%)
- July 06, 2023 09:41
Stock to watch: Prestige Estate Projects
Prestige Estate Projects and its unit, Prestige Exora Business Parks, have entered into a joint venture agreement with WS Industries (India) to develop IT or IT-enabled services parks on a 6.53-acre property in Chennai. WS Industries proposed to implement the project through its unit, WS Insulators.
- July 06, 2023 09:37
Brent crude oil futures trade marginally lower
Brent crude oil futures traded marginally lower on Thursday morning despite American Petroleum Institute’s data showing a decline in the crude oil inventories in the US. At 9.20 am on Thursday, September Brent oil futures were at $76.52, down by 0.17 per cent.
July crude oil futures were trading at ₹5922 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Thursday morning against the previous close of ₹5932, down by 0.17 per cent; and August futures were trading at ₹5951 as against the previous close of ₹5960, down by 0.15 per cent.
- July 06, 2023 09:31
Hindustan Zinc board to consider interim dividend
Hindustan Zinc to consider interim dividend on July 8.
- July 06, 2023 09:30
BSE launches derivatives on ODIN
BSE has announced that it launched derivatives on ODIN platform.
- July 06, 2023 09:26
Dividend announcements
ELEMARB: Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.30
IDBI: Dividend - Rs. - 1.00
KPIL: Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.00
YASHO: Dividend - Rs. - 0.50
- July 06, 2023 09:21
Mufin Green Finance Ltd: Bonus Issue Dates
Bonus issue 2:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 145
Ex Bonus 07 July 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- July 06, 2023 09:19
Stock in focus: BSE
The stocks of BSE are in focus as its board is considering share buyback, per reports.
- July 06, 2023 09:18
Markets open marginally lower; Asian Paints, SBI Life top gainers, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel top losers on Nifty50
Equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened today’s session marginally lower. Asian Paints, SBI Life are top gainers, wile Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel are top losers on Nifty50.
- July 06, 2023 09:14
Board meetings today
- Adani Green: for Preferential issue
- Avi Products India: AGM
- CrestChem: AGM
- GM Breweries: Quarterly results
- Inflame: preferential issue
- Orchasp: General
- Sarthak Metals: General
- TV Vision: Preferential issue
- July 06, 2023 09:11
Index rejig: JBM Auto Components will replace HDFC
JBM Auto Components will replace HDFC in the BSE 500 index.
- July 06, 2023 09:10
Adani Enterprises repays Rs 10 crore unsecured debt
Adani Enterprises has fully repaid Rs 10 crore of commercial paper, which is unsecured, short-term debt. The flagship company of the Adani Group redeemed the commercial paper on July 5, which was the date of its maturity. There is no outstanding amount remaining, it said in an exchange filing.
- July 06, 2023 09:09
The board of GG Engineering approves issue
The board of GG Engineering has approved issue of up to ₹49.88 crore. Right entitlement Ratio - 38 shares for every 29 held. The issue will open on July 20 and end on July 31.
- July 06, 2023 09:08
Stock in focus: Adani Wilmar
Adani Wilmar has pegged its volume growth at 25% y-o-y for the June quarter, driven by strong demand in both food and edible oil categories. The sales value has declined, reflecting the sharp drop in edible oil prices. The Food & FMCG segment recorded volume growth of 20% and revenue growth of 30% to cross Rs 1,000 crore for the quarter on a standalone basis. The edible oil business grew 25% in volume terms and fell 15% in terms of value growth.
- July 06, 2023 09:07
JSW Steel will replace mortgage major HDFC
JSW Steel will replace mortgage major Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in S&P BSE Sensex index from July 13.
On S&P BSE 500, HDFC will be replaced by JBM Auto Components Ltd and on S&P BSE 100 by Zomato.
As on July 13, HDFC Ltd will be removed from all the other BSE indices.
- July 06, 2023 09:04
Stock to watch: Bombay Dyeing
Shares of Bombay Dyeing will remain in focus on reports that it is planning to sell a Central Mumbai land parcel at a valuation of ₹5,000 crore. A Japanese conglomerate leads the race. The land parcel has a development potential of 2 mn sq ft for commercial purposes, reports said.
- July 06, 2023 09:04
Shares of Bombay Dyeing will remain in focus
Shares of Bombay Dyeing will remain in focus on reports that it plans to sell Central Mumbai land parcel ₹5,000 crore valuation Japanese conglomerate leads race among the bidders for to land which has a development potential of 2 mn sq ft for commercial purposes.
- July 06, 2023 09:03
GG Engineering board approves rights issue
The board of GG Engineering has approved issue of up to ₹49.88 crore, with a rights entitlement ratio of 38 shares for every 29 held. The issue will open on July 20 and close on July 31.
- July 06, 2023 09:03
Hatsun Agro Product’s board approves sale of windmill division
The board of Hatsun Agro Product has approved the sale of the windmill division to VKA Polymers Pvt Ltd for ₹135 crore by way of transfer of all the assets and liabilities related to that on a slump sale basis.
- July 06, 2023 09:02
KEC International bags orders worth ₹1,042 crore
KEC International Ltd, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders worth ₹1,042 crore across businesses. The Railways business has secured its maiden international order for a Signaling & Telecommunication project in SAARC; the civil business has secured an order in the Metals & Mining segment from a reputed steel player in India; and the Transmission & Distribution business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, West Asia, Europe and the Americas.
- July 06, 2023 09:02
Hatsun Agro Product
The board of Hatsun Agro Product has approved the Sale of Windmill Division of the Company to VKA Polymers Pvt Ltd for ₹135 crore by way of transfer of all the Assets and Liabilities related to that on a Slump Sale basis.
- July 06, 2023 09:02
LIC dilutes stake in India Cements
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has diluted its shareholding in India Cements from 5.875 per cent to 3.833 per cent of the paid-up capital.
- July 06, 2023 09:01
KEC International Ltd, and RPG Group Company, secure new orders
KEC International Ltd, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders worth ₹1,042 crores across its various businesses: The Railways business has secured its maiden international order for a Signaling & Telecommunication project in SAARC; the civil business has secured an order in the Metals & Mining segment from a reputed steel player in India; and the Transmission & Distribution business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, Middle East, Europe and Americas
- July 06, 2023 08:59
RPP Infra Projects bags order worth Rs 125 crore
RPP Infra Projects has received a letter of acceptance for rectification of Black Spot at different locations on the Salem-Kumarapalaym section of NH-544 (Tamil Nadu) in the EPC mode, at a contract price of Rs 125.85 crore.
- July 06, 2023 08:58
Thomas Cook (India) rejigs top managment
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Wednesday announced top-level rejig with Madhavan Menon designated as Executive Chairman, while Mahesh Iyer has been elevated as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
- July 06, 2023 08:58
RPP Infra Projects receives a letter of acceptance for a new project
RPP Infra Projects has received a letter of acceptance for a new project - rectification of Black Spot at different locations in the project of Salem-Kumarapalaym section of NH-544 (Tamil Nadu) on EPC mode, at a contract price of ₹125.85 crore.
- July 06, 2023 08:58
Solara Active Pharma Sciences approves fund raise plan
The board of Solara Active Pharma Sciences has approved raising up to Rs 450 crore through a rights issue.
- July 06, 2023 08:57
Tata AMC gets nod to raise stake in DCB Bank
RBI has given its nod to Tata Assset Management Company to raise stake in DCB Bank to 7.50 per cent
- July 06, 2023 08:57
JSW Steel will replace HDFC in BSE Sensex
JSW Steel will replace mortgage major Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in the S&P BSE Sensex index from July 13. On the S&P BSE 500, HDFC will be replaced by JBM Auto Components Ltd and on the S&P BSE 100 by Zomato. As on July 13, HDFC Ltd will be removed from all the other BSE indices.
- July 06, 2023 08:56
Tata Power receives Letter of Award
Tata Power has received Letter of Award ‘LOA’ to implement smart metering project in Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL). The value of Project awarded to Tata Power is about ₹1,744 crore and the project will be spanned over a period of 10 years.
- July 06, 2023 08:56
Stock to watch: Piramal Enterprises
Media reports indicated that Piramal Enterprises will execute a block deal of up to 60 lakh shares. One FII investor is likely to sell the shares at a discount of up to 2 per cent to the current market price.
- July 06, 2023 08:54
Nutricircle signs MoU with AgHub Foundation
Nutricircle Ltd has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AgHub Foundation, a company registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, for the Enterprise Acceleration Program.
- July 06, 2023 08:54
JSW Steel
JSW Steel to issue monthly production numbers today.
- July 06, 2023 08:54
Tata Power bags smart metering project in Chhattisgarh
Tata Power has received a Letter of Award ‘LOA’ to implement a ₹1,744-crore smart metering project in Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Ltd (CSPDCL), spanning a period of 10 years.
- July 06, 2023 08:53
Cosmic CRF bags news order
Cosmic CRF Ltd has bagged an order worth a basic value of ₹21.27 crore, corresponding to a gross amount of ₹25.09 crore (inclusive of GST). The order is expected to be completed in the next four months. As on date, the total value of orders on hand, including this order, amounts to ₹380 crore.
- July 06, 2023 08:52
Motilal Oswal sees a mixed bag for Auto sectors
1QFY24 was a mixed bag from demand perspective, with signs of volume growth moderation in some segments. Demand largely remained intact for domestic 2Ws and PVs, whereas volumes declined for CVs (due to pre-buy in 4QFY23) and tractors (high inventory and Navratras in Mar-23). 2W exports remained weak.
In terms of wholesale volumes, we estimate 1QFY24 volumes to grow 3% YoY for 2Ws, 33% YoY for 3Ws, and 11% YoY for PVs, while it is expected to decline by 1% YoY for M&HCVs, 6% YoY for LCVs, and 3% YoY for tractors. Domestic 2W volumes grew 12% YoY whereas exports declined 20% YoY.
- July 06, 2023 08:52
Stocks that will see action today
Tata Power, Piramal Enterprises, JSW Steel, Nutricircle, DCB Bank, Solar Active Pharma, Thomas Cook, RPP Infra, Bombay Dyeing, Hatsun Agro and GG Engineering are some of the stocks that are in focus today.
- July 06, 2023 08:49
Stock to watch: Marico Ltd
Marico Ltd’s domestic volumes grew in low-single digits, with a minor volume drop in Parachute Coconut Oil in Q1 FY24. The company’s consolidated revenue in the quarter declined in low-single digits. Its gross margin is expected to expand materially on a YoY and QoQ basis.
Expansion in operating margin is expected to drive double-digit growth in the bottom line. It is also expecting a visible pickup from the coming quarter in primary volume growth. Its stock price gained 2% on Wednesday on NSE.
- July 06, 2023 08:39
Stock to buy today: Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
The short-term outlook is bullish for Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers.The stock surged over 5 per cent on Wednesday breaking above the key resistance level of ₹113.50.
The region between ₹114 and ₹113 will now act as a strong support. Moving average cross-over on the daily chart strengthens the bullish case.
- July 06, 2023 08:38
Sensex, Nifty to open with downward bias
Domestic markets are expected to open weak on Thursday. NSE-SGX Connect futures at 19,484 indicates a marginal decline as Nifty futures on Wednesday closed at 19,466.85.
Analysts expect profit taking even as foreign portfolio investors continue to pump in money.
- July 06, 2023 08:35
Day Trading Guide for July 6, 2023
Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.