July 06, 2023 12:04

HDFC Securities has downgraded Eicher Motors to Reduce (from Add earlier) as a significant increase in competition. Over the last two days, both Harley Davidson (in partnership with Hero MotoCorp) and Triumph (in partnership with Bajaj Auto) have launched cruiser bikes at extremely competitive and similar price points, which are marginally higher than Royal Enfields best-selling Classic350cc (Chrome).

“What leaves us confused is the fact that while pricing is aggressive, both players seem to have very limited capacity to start with. We hence believe that this is likely to be introductory pricing and unlikely to be sustainable in the long run for the features on offer,” it said.