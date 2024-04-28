The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms increased ₹1,30,734.57 crore last week, with State Bank of India and ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest gainers in line with an overall positive trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark advanced 641.83 points or 0.87 per cent.

The valuation of the State Bank of India rallied ₹45,158.54 crore to ₹7,15,218.40 crore.

ICICI Bank's market valuation rose ₹28,726.33 crore to ₹7,77,750.22 crore.

Bharti Airtel added ₹20,747.99 crore to ₹7,51,406.35 crore and that of ITC jumped ₹18,914.35 crore to ₹5,49,265.32 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) advanced by ₹9,487.5 crore to ₹6,24,941.40 crore and that of Infosys went up by ₹7,699.86 crore to ₹5,93,636.31 crore.

However, the mcap of Reliance Industries declined by ₹26,115.56 crore to ₹19,64,079.96 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank dipped by ₹16,371.34 crore to ₹11,46,943.59 crore.

The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services went lower by ₹5,282.41 crore to ₹13,79,522.50 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited diminished by ₹2,525.81 crore to ₹5,21,961.70 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm from the top-10 pack, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, ITC and Hindustan Unilever.