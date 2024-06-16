Five of the top-10 most valued firms together added ₹85,582.21 crore in market valuation last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerging as the biggest gainer, in line with positive trend in equities.

Last week, BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 299.41 points or 0.39 per cent. The 30-share barometer hit its all-time high of 77,145.46 on June 13.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and LIC were the gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC faced erosion from their market valuation. The five firms together lost ₹84,704.81 crore from market valuation.

The valuation of LIC jumped ₹46,425.48 crore to ₹6,74,877.25 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank rallied ₹18,639.61 crore to ₹12,14,965.13 crore.

Reliance Industries added ₹10,216.41 crore, taking its valuation to ₹19,98,957.88 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India climbed ₹9,192.35 crore to ₹7,49,845.89 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went up by ₹1,108.36 crore to ₹8,11,524.37 crore.

However, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever dropped by ₹22,885.02 crore to ₹5,82,522.41 crore.

The mcap of TCS tumbled ₹22,052.24 crore to ₹13,86,433.05 crore and that of Infosys eroded by ₹18,600.5 crore to ₹6,18,030.37 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation declined by ₹11,179.27 crore to ₹7,77,795.90 crore and that of ITC went lower by ₹9,987.78 crore to ₹5,38,216.34 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm in the pack of top-10 companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.