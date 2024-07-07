Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together added ₹1,83,290.36 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers, in line with a rally in equities.
Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 963.87 points, or 1.21 per cent.
Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.
The market valuation of TCS jumped ₹38,894.44 crore to ₹14,51,739.53 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.
Infosys added ₹33,320.03 crore taking its valuation to ₹6,83,922.13 crore.
The valuation of Reliance Industries climbed ₹32,611.36 crore to ₹21,51,562.56 crore and that of ICICI Bank zoomed ₹23,676.78 crore to ₹8,67,878.66 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) rallied ₹16,950.99 crore to ₹6,42,524.89 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever surged ₹16,917.06 crore to ₹5,98,487.89 crore.
The mcap of ITC went up by ₹10,924.13 crore to ₹5,41,399.95 crore.
State Bank of India's valuation climbed ₹9,995.57 crore to ₹7,67,561.25 crore.
However, the market valuation of HDFC Bank's mcap fell ₹26,970.79 crore to ₹12,53,894.64 crore.
The mcap of Bharti Airtel declined ₹8,735.49 crore to ₹8,13,794.86 crore.
