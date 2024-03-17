Five of the top 10 valued firms faced a combined erosion of ₹2,23,660 crore from their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and Life Insurance Corporation of India taking the steepest hit amid an overall bearish trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,475.96 points or 1.99 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Hindustan Unilever suffered erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys and ITC were the gainers.

The mcap of Reliance Industries tanked ₹81,763.35 crore to ₹19,19,595.15 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart of the most valued firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

LIC's market valuation tumbled ₹63,629.48 crore to ₹5,84,967.41 crore and that of State Bank of India plummeted by ₹50,111.7 crore to ₹6,53,281.59 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever dropped by ₹21,792.46 crore to ₹5,46,961.35 crore and that of ICICI Bank dived ₹6,363.11 crore to ₹7,57,218.19 crore.

However, the market valuation of TCS jumped ₹38,858.26 crore to ₹15,25,928.41 crore.

Bharti Airtel added ₹11,976.74 crore to its mcap at ₹6,89,425.18 crore.

The valuation of ITC climbed ₹7,738.51 crore to ₹5,23,660.08 crore and that of Infosys went up by ₹7,450.22 crore to ₹6,78,571.56 crore.

HDFC Bank's mcap surged ₹4,443.9 crore to ₹11,03,151.78 crore.