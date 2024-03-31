The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms climbed ₹67,259.99 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer, amid an overall optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 819.41 points or 1.12 per cent.

Markets saw just three trading sessions last week, as they were closed on Monday (March 25) for Holi and Good Friday on March 29.

The valuation of Reliance Industries jumped ₹45,262.59 crore to reach ₹20,14,010.63 crore.

State Bank of India added ₹5,533.26 crore, taking its market valuation to ₹6,71,666.29 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) climbed ₹5,218.12 crore to ₹5,78,484.29 crore, and that of ICICI Bank advanced ₹4,132.67 crore to ₹7,69,542.65 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank went up by ₹4,029.69 crore to ₹11,00,184.60 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed ₹2,819.51 crore to ₹5,32,946.04 crore.

ITC added ₹264.15 crore, taking its mcap to ₹5,35,032.74 crore.

However, the mcap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined by ₹10,691.45 crore to ₹14,05,102.38 crore, and that of Infosys went lower by ₹4,163.13 crore to ₹6,22,117.38 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation dipped by ₹3,817.18 crore to ₹6,95,038.48 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart of the most valued firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, ITC and Hindustan Unilever.