The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 most valued firms climbed ₹65,302.5 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 663.35 points or 0.90 per cent, and the Nifty jumped 165.7 points or 0.74 per cent.

Stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.

From the top-10 pack, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the gainers, while Reliance Industries, Infosys and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) faced erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap).

The market valuation of TCS climbed ₹19,881.39 crore to ₹14,85,912.36 crore.

ICICI Bank added ₹15,672.82 crore, taking its valuation to ₹7,60,481.54 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India jumped ₹12,182.1 crore to ₹6,89,917.13 crore, and that of HDFC Bank rallied ₹7,178.03 crore to ₹10,86,464.53 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever went up by ₹5,051.63 crore to ₹5,67,626.01 crore, and that of Bharti Airtel climbed ₹4,525.14 crore to ₹6,38,721.77 crore.

The valuation of ITC increased by ₹811.39 crore to ₹5,14,451.76 crore.

However, LIC's mcap eroded by ₹19,892.12 crore to ₹6,54,763.76 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys declined by ₹9,048.17 crore to ₹6,86,997.15 crore, and that of Reliance Industries dipped ₹3,720.44 crore to ₹20,16,750.44 crore.

In the ranking of the most valued companies, Reliance Industries continued to lead the pack, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.