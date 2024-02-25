Market valuation of eight of the 10 most valued firms jumped ₹1,10,106.83 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark rose 716.16 points or 0.97 per cent.

RIL, ICICI Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) were among the gainers while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys saw a combined erosion of ₹38,477.49 crore in market valuation.

Reliance Industries added ₹43,976.96 crore to its market valuation at ₹20,20,470.88 crore. On Friday, shares of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹2,996.15 apiece.

The valuation of ICICI Bank jumped ₹27,012.47 crore to ₹7,44,808.72 crore, and that of state-owned insurer LIC surged ₹17,235.62 crore to ₹6,74,655.88 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ITC rallied ₹8,548.19 crore to ₹5,13,640.37 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd zoomed ₹4,534.71 crore to ₹5,62,574.38 crore.

Public sector lender State Bank of India mcap climbed ₹4,149.94 crore to ₹6,77,735.03 crore. SBI surpassed IT company Infosys to become the country's fifth most-valued firm by market valuation on the BSE on Wednesday.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel rose by ₹3,855.73 crore to ₹6,34,196.63 crore and that of HDFC Bank to ₹793.21 to ₹10,79,286.5 crore.

However, the valuation of IT major Tata Consultancy Services declined ₹27,949.73 crore to ₹14,66,030.97 crore, and that of Infosys slumped by ₹10,527.76 crore to ₹6,96,045.32 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to retain the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, LIC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.