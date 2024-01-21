The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 valued firms eroded by ₹1,67,936.21 crore last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggard.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark fell by 1,144.8 points 1.57 per cent. The NSE and BSE conducted normal trading sessions on January 20.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and State Bank of India faced erosion in their valuation, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and ITC were the gainers in the top-10 pack.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank eroded by ₹1,22,163.07 crore to ₹11,22,662.76 crore.

Shares of HDFC Bank fell for the third day in a row on Friday, tumbling over 12 per cent, as investors deserted the counter after the company's December quarter earnings failed to impress the market. HDFC Bank shares bounced back on Saturday, climbing 0.54 per cent.

Reliance Industries valuation fell by ₹18,199.35 crore to ₹18,35,665.82 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's market valuation diminished by ₹17,845.15 crore to ₹5,80,184.57 crore and that of TCS declined by ₹7,720.6 crore to ₹14,12,613.37 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India dipped ₹2,008.04 crore to ₹5,63,589.24 crore.

However, the mcap of LIC jumped ₹67,456.1 crore to reach ₹5,92,019.78 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) surpassed State Bank of India (SBI) to become the country's most valued PSU firm by market valuation on Wednesday.

Bharti Airtel added ₹26,380.94 crore taking its market valuation to ₹6,31,679.96 crore.

The mcap of Infosys climbed ₹15,170.75 crore to ₹6,84,305.90 crore and that of ICICI Bank rallied ₹3,163.72 crore to ₹7,07,373.79 crore.

ITC's valuation climbed ₹2,058.48 crore to ₹5,84,170.38 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the top-10 most valued firms ranking chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, LIC, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and State Bank of India.