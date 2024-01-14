Five of the top-10 most-valued firms added ₹1,99,111.06 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer, in-tandem with bullish sentiments.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 542.3 points or 0.75 per cent. Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 1 per cent to hit their fresh all-time highs on Friday.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys and Bharti Airtel were the gainers from the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the laggards, taking a combined hit of ₹76,098.67 crore.

Reliance Industries added ₹90,220.4 crore taking its market valuation to ₹18,53,865.17 crore.

The valuation of TCS jumped ₹52,672.04 crore to ₹14,20,333.97 crore. Shares of Tata Consultancy Services climbed nearly four per cent on Friday after the company reported an 8.2 per cent growth in net income for the December quarter at Rs 11,735 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys climbed ₹32,913.04 crore to ₹6,69,135.15 crore. Shares of Infosys jumped eight per cent on Friday after the company's December quarter earnings came in-line with market expectations.

Bharti Airtel's valuation surged ₹16,452.93 crore to ₹6,05,299.02 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank rallied ₹6,852.65 crore to ₹7,04,210.07 crore.

However, the mcap of HDFC Bank eroded by ₹32,609.73 crore to ₹12,44,825.83 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever tumbled ₹17,633.68 crore to ₹5,98,029.72 crore.

The mcap of LIC fell by ₹9,519.13 crore to ₹5,24,563.68 crore and that of ITC declined by ₹9,107.19 crore to ₹5,82,111.90 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation dipped ₹7,228.94 crore to ₹5,65,597.28 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most-valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India and LIC.