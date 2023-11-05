The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued firms surged ₹97,463.46 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer, amid an overall positive trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 580.98 points or 0.91 per cent.

Barring Bajaj Finance, the rest nine firms, including Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India emerged as gainers.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped ₹36,399.36 crore to ₹15,68,995.24 crore.

State Bank of India's market capitalisation (mcap) zoomed ₹15,305.71 crore to reach ₹5,15,976.44 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank surged ₹14,749.52 crore to ₹6,54,042.46 crore and that of HDFC Bank climbed ₹11,657.11 crore to ₹11,25,842.89 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel rallied ₹9,352.15 crore to ₹5,23,087.22 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited gained ₹6,320.4 crore to ₹5,89,418.46 crore.

Infosys added ₹3,507.08 crore taking its valuation to ₹5,76,529.86 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) advanced ₹109.77 crore to ₹12,26,093.23 crore and that of ITC climbed ₹62.36 crore to ₹5,40,699.70 crore.

However, the mcap of Bajaj Finance diminished by ₹5,210.91 crore to ₹4,49,604.04 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.