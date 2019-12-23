MCX launches iComdex composite indices

Marking a smallpox milestone
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
Multi Commodity Exchange has launched a new series of indices -- MCX India Commodity Indices (MCX iComdex). These indices are based on commodity futures contracts traded on MCX and adhere to financial benchmarks set by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions in construction, administration and governance.
MCX iComdex composite index consists of eleven liquid futures contracts across different segments traded on the exchange. It includes two sectoral indices MCX iComdex Bullion Index and MCX iComdex Base Metals Index and four single-commodity indices -- Gold, Silver, Copper and Crude Oil -- are being disseminated under the iComdex series of indices.
It is an excess return indices which consist of a composite, sectoral and single commodity indices. The live index values are being disseminated on a continuous basis through various modes. These indices have a base value of 10,000 as on December 31, 2015 and the historical index values since then are available on the MCX website.
Excess Return indices such as MCX iComdex, provide a ‘roll return’ (generated as the underlying constituents are ‘rolled over’ on their expiry) apart from price returns.
As such, they reflect the actual returns generated from holding a portfolio of futures, rather than physical commodities. Being an Excess Returns-based tradable index series, MCX iComdex joins the ranks of global benchmark indices, such as S&P GSCI and Bloomberg Commodity Index, on which derivative products tracking the returns from the commodity prices can be launched.
PS Reddy, Managing Director and CEO, MCX said the launch of new series of indices reflects the exchange's aspiration to provide best benchmarks to commodity investors, while fulfilling market stakeholders’ demand for appropriate underlying for index derivative products, which will be launched subject to regulatory approval.
"We are confident that when products (such as futures, ETFs etc) on these indices are launched, all classes of investors shall be able to take exposure to commodities/ commodity segments in a very cost-efficient manner.”
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
Cholera containment WHO highlights progressThe number of cholera cases decreased globally by 60 per cent in ...
Companies face pricing and competitive pressure in most of their export markets
Amol AroraVice-Chairman & MD, Shemford Group of Futuristic Schools Physical activity in some form, no ...
The decline in stock prices over the past two years has created some lucrative opportunities.From buying ...
This might appear to be a strange question, if one went by the performance of the Sensex and the Nifty ...
The key indices have surpassed key barriers
After putting up a subdued performance in recent years, many Indian pharma companies have reported an improved ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...