Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Limited has entered into a redevelopment agreement for a residential project in Model Town, Lokhandwala, Andheri (West), Mumbai. The project covers approximately 35,000 square feet and is expected to generate revenue of ₹40 crore.
The shares of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd were trading at ₹516.05, up by ₹12.05 or 2.39 per cent on the BSE today at 10:45 am.
Managing Director Vikram Jayantilal Lodha stated the project aligns with the company’s commitment to creating superior living experiences. The development follows the transfer of possession to the original tenant.
This agreement marks another step in Meghna Infracon’s expansion within the real estate sector, reinforcing its position in Mumbai’s residential market.
