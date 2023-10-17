MIC Electronics Limited’s shares were up by 4.98 per cent after the company reported it has received a letter of acceptance from the Hyderabad division of South-Central Railway Zone for enhancement of passenger amenities under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ (ABSS).

The provision of minimum essential telecom amenities will be at the Nizamabad, Kurnool City, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Huppuguda, and Sri Balabramareshwara Jogulamba stations. The work order is valued at approximately Rs 3.55 crore and expected to be executed within 12 months.

The shares were up by 4.98 per cent to Rs 40.66 at 12.35 pm on the BSE.