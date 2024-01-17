The BSE Sensex slumped 1.88 per cent, losing 1371.4 points at 71,757.37 as of 1:42 pm, while the Nifty 50 traded at 21,642.50, down 1.77 per cent, shedding 389.80 points.

Out of the 3,853 stocks traded on the BSE as of 1:49 pm, 1,289 advanced, 2,471 declined, and 93 remained unchanged. The number of stocks that reached a 52-week high was 266, while those hitting a 52-week low were 17.

The stocks that gained on the BSE include TV18 Broadcast, CGCL, Network 18, Cochin Shipyard, and MSTC. The major losers were IEX, HDFC Bank, Pricol, and SAIL.

All sectoral indices traded in the red, except Nifty Media. Nifty Bank was down by 3.68 per cent at 46,355.95, and Nifty Financial Services was down by 3.61 per cent at 20,672.85. The major losers among Nifty Bank stocks were HDFC Bank (-7.35 per cent), Kotak Bank (-3.76 per cent), Axis Bank (-2.76 per cent), and ICICI Bank (-2.58 per cent).

Meanwhile, major stocks that reached a 52-week high on the NSE at 1:52 pm included Goa Carbon, Ganesh Housing Corporation, India Tourism Development Corporation, and Aurum PropTech.